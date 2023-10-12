A Greenwood Police Officer Accused of Sending Inappropriate Messages has been Terminated

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD – A suspended Greenwood police officer was fired Thursday following a decision from the Police Merit Commission.

Greenwood Police Officer Sam Bowen was one of five officers accused of sending message that contained profanity, sexually explicit content, and disrespectful comments about people within the department. A sixth officer was also suspended for five days without pay.

Chief James Ison had requested Bowen be fired before Wednesday’s hearing. Three of the five officers facing termination resigned. One of the three who resigned was found dead in a park last Sunday.

