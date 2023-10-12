Elementary School Student Arrested in Fort Wayne

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested an elementary student for battery.

A Haley Elementary School student was arrested Thursday morning, after apparently throwing things and getting physically aggressive with a staff member.

Police think that staff member was trying to keep the student in the room, in order to “contain” the situation. It is not clear what led to this incident, and police have not provided additional details about the child.

Haley Elementary School can be found at 2201 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

