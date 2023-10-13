Hoosier Leaders Celebrate Birthday of U.S. Navy

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — One branch of the U.S. Military is celebrating its 248th birthday, and some Hoosier leaders and organizations are commemorating the occasion.

Happy 248th Birthday To Us Cheers to many more years of keeping our country safe in the air, on land, and at sea, because we believe that there is no substitute for presence and for people. pic.twitter.com/1WNHmklxq1 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 13, 2023

The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13th, 1775. In honor of its birthday, the Indiana War Memorial Commission Tweeted, “Thank you for protecting our seas for 248 years.”

Happy Birthday Navy! On this day in 1775 the United States Navy was born after the Second Continental Congress authorized the acquisition of a fleet of ships. Thank you for protecting our seas for 248 years. Non sibi sed patriae. pic.twitter.com/dEU8jwuwSq — Indiana War Memorials (@indwarmemorials) October 13, 2023

Governor Eric Holcomb and Senator Todd Young posted similar sentiments, as both wished the Navy a “Happy Birthday.” The Indiana National Guard even posted a video alongside its celebratory message.

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote, “Today, we celebrate 248 years of service from our sailors, Navy civilians, and their families who have fearlessly defended America with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”

Happy Birthday, @USNavy! Today, we celebrate 248 years of service from our sailors, Navy civilians, and their families who have fearlessly defended America with Honor, Courage, and Commitment. https://t.co/8rULnIxs6Z — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 13, 2023

And, as expected, national leaders have also shown their support for the seafaring military branch, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For 248 years, the brave sailors of the U.S. Navy have been willing to risk everything to protect our freedoms. Our nation is grateful to each and every one of you for your service and excellence. https://t.co/kST0nJ2S0d pic.twitter.com/8MmmH3kh6d — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 13, 2023

Learn more about the history of the U.S. Navy here.

