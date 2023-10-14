Hoosier Leaders Divided Over Jim Jordan

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — With House Majority Leader Steve Scalise taking himself out of the running to be the next Speaker of the House, Congressional leaders cannot seem to agree if Jim Jordan should step into the role.

Finding a new Speaker has not been an easy process. In fact, the seat has been vacant since Kevin McCarthy was ousted on October 3rd, after less than a year in the role.

Following McCarthy’s departure, Scalise had his name in the running. But, he soon learned that he was not likely to get the 217 votes needed to guarantee his tenure as Speaker, so he withdrew his name.

Ohio Representative Jordan’s path to the Speakership has not been smooth either.

Republicans are already debating if he will be the right choice, or if an alternative like Georgia Representative Austin Scott would be a better fit. This debate is apparent in the Hoosier state, as well.

Former President Donald Trump and Hoosier Congressman Jim Banks are both actively supporting Jordan. But, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has already expressed doubt about the Ohio man.

Banks posted a simple message Friday, Tweeting, “Give Jim Jordan a floor vote!”

Spartz seems to disagree. She released a statement Friday, in which she said:

Today, I voted to support Jim Jordan for speaker. He is a great American with strong conservative values, but I am not sure if he truly is the independent thinker and visionary leader we need to deliver for the American people. After witnessing all of the behind-the-scenes politics, backstabbing, undermining, top-down attitude and statements made by former Speaker McCarthy and his allies in conference today, I will have to assess on Monday if Jim is the right person who will be held accountable to the same standard as Kevin was, or just another puppet for the swamp with a better bio. I am also very disappointed that we were sent home without reconciling this issue.

While Representative André Carson has not publicly Tweeted about the Republican leader, he did post a message earlier this week, encouraging his coworkers to get all branches of government working again.

To complicate matters further, Jordan also has a few metaphorical skeletons in his closet.

In 2018, former Ohio State wrestlers said he knew of, and ignored, the sexual abuse of athletes that was happening during his time as an assistant wrestling coach, which Jordan denies.

And, in his political career, Jordan is known for being particularly partisan.

As more time passes without a new Speaker, leaders are expressing their frustrations with the lack of action. And, many Republicans worry that their party is in disarray, and gives off a disorderly impression.

The House will essentially remain at a standstill, unable to perform its various duties, until the seat is filled.

