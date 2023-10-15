Listen Live
Local/State News

Colts Fall to Jaguars 37-20, Losing Streak in Jacksonville Continues

Published on October 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
WIBC 93.1 — Indy's Mobile News

Source: WIBC 93.1 — Indy’s Mobile News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The losing streak in Jacksonville continues as the Indianapolis Colts fell to the Jaguars Sunday.

The Jaguars dominated most of the first half of the game, going into halftime 21-6. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew had to take the field for the full game with quarterback Anthony Richardson facing a potential season-ending surgery.

Minshew threw three interceptions but managed to organize the Colts in the second half to 20 points. However, it was too late as Jacksonville extended its lead to 37 to close out the game and end the Colts hope of ending a losing streak to their division rival in their hometown, dating back to 2014.

This was Indianapolis’ first road loss of the season, falling to 3-3.

 

The post Colts Fall to Jaguars 37-20, Losing Streak in Jacksonville Continues appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts Fall to Jaguars 37-20, Losing Streak in Jacksonville Continues  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close