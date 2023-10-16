Listen Live
Baltimore Teen Accused Of Shooting 12-Year-Old During Dunbar High School Football Game

Published on October 16, 2023

Police Siren

A Baltimore teen is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a 12-year-old during a high school football game last month.

According to Baltimore Police, on Sept. 1, shots were fired across the street from Dunbar High during the school’s first football game of the season against Loyola Blakefield.

A 12-year-old victim was struck and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives were able to connect a 15-year-old to the shooting.

Police said the teen was already in custody on unrelated gun charges. At this time, a motive has not been revealed.

