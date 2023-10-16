Former Student Sentenced to 10 Years for Stabbing Another Student

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A former student is headed to prison for stabbing another student two years ago.

Wyatt Maxey got into a fight with another student at North Central High School on the morning of September 8th, 2021. Police were called and by the time officers arrived, they found the student with multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses say the fight started as an argument and when the victim tried to run away, Maxey chased him down and stabbed him.

“Parents, students and administrative staff alike should never have to fear that school could be grounds for such violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears explains, “our thoughts remain with the victim, his family and his fellow students as they continue to navigate this difficult chapter.”

Wyatt Maxey was sentenced to ten years in prison, convicted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school property resulting in bodily injury.

