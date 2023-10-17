Community Connection Tuesday October 17th 2023
Indianapolis City-County Council Majority Leader (District 10) Maggie A. Lewis Joined Us Live To Discuss Last Night’s City County Council Meeting & The Passing Of The Biggest Ever City Budget For Next Year 2024!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068814386207
Later, Open Lines…
-
