Community Connection Tuesday October 17th 2023

Published on October 17, 2023

Community Connection Tuesday October 17th 2023

 

Indianapolis City-County Council Majority Leader (District 10) Maggie A. Lewis Joined Us Live To Discuss Last Night’s City County Council Meeting & The Passing Of The Biggest Ever City Budget For Next Year 2024!

