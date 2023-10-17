PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition after what police believe to be related incidents.

Indianapolis Metro Police say a person was found shot and killed on East 30th Street Tuesday afternoon. Just minutes later, police said another person was found shot at East 56th Street and North Post Road.

Detectives believe both individuals are connected to the same shooting.

This story will be updated.

The post IMPD: One Person Dead, Another Person Critical appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: One Person Dead, Another Person Critical was originally published on wibc.com