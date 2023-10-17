PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — This year’s “leaf collection season” in Marion County will kick off in less than a month.

If you live in Marion County, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that you can get rid of your leaves between November 6th and December 1st.

Each week, you can get rid of up to 40 bags of leaves. That being said, the DPW is asking that you store the leaves in plastic bags instead of paper bags that could disintegrate, and leave them with your trash by 7 a.m.

While you are not required to rake leaves, you are encouraged to keep the storm drains near your home clear. Burning leaves could result in a $2,500 fine.

You can also compost the leaves, mow over them, or take them to the Citizens’ Transfer Station, the South Side Landfill, or a GreenCycle location.

Leaves at the South Side Landfill or any GreenCycle locations will be composted, but you will have to pay a fee to deposit them.

The post Leaf Collection Season Starting Soon in Marion County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

