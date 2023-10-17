Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals

INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory and secured 85 wins in six seasons, is the featured speaker at the Chamber’s annual dinner, addressing leadership during challenges.
The Indiana Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, is on November 14 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Honors include:
NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year: Boone County
Dynamic Leader of the Year: Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director
Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year: U.S. Sen. Todd Young
Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year: Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift CEO
A table for ten costs $1,995, and individual tickets are $195 each. Purchase at http://www.indianachamber.com/ad or call (800) 824-6885.
