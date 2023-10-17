Listen Live
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals

A table for ten costs $1,995, and individual tickets are $195 each.

Published on October 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory and secured 85 wins in six seasons, is the featured speaker at the Chamber’s annual dinner, addressing leadership during challenges.

 

The Indiana Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, is on November 14 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Honors include:

 

 

NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year: Boone County

 

Dynamic Leader of the Year: Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director

 

Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year: U.S. Sen. Todd Young

 

Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year: Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift CEO

 

 

A table for ten costs $1,995, and individual tickets are $195 each. Purchase at http://www.indianachamber.com/ad or call (800) 824-6885.

 

