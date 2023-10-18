PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE--Rain is supposed to fall all across Indiana Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

“You might see a rumble of thunder with some light showers. As far as rainfall, the best chances of rain are in the northern part of Indiana, but the entire state should be ready to get some rain,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says wind gusts could reach as high as 25 mph at times Thursday and Friday.

“Otherwise enjoy this second round of warmer than normal fall temperatures as we get into the later period of October,” said Updike.

Nearly the entire state of Indiana is dealing with moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. When that happens, crop growth is often stunted. Also, creek and pond levels get low.

“The recent rain has kept it from getting worse as opposed to actually improving the drought. The rain that we’ll get over the next 24 to 48 hours won’t be a drought buster per se, but it will keep the conditions where they are,” said Updike.

The few portions of Indiana that are not dealing with drought are considered abnormally dry. That’s when you typically start seeing lawns get brown and gardens have to be watered more frequently.

You can listen to the interview with Updike below.

The post NWS: Expect Rain and Some High Wind Gusts Across Indiana in the Coming Days appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: Expect Rain and Some High Wind Gusts Across Indiana in the Coming Days was originally published on wibc.com