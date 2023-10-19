New Marian University Scholarship Offers 50% Tuition Discount for Those Who Want to Be Educators

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–New first-time, full-time Marian University students who want to become teachers will get an automatic 50% tuition discount each year they are enrolled at Marian’s Fred S. Klipsch Educators College.

These scholarships are titled Educators for Tomorrow. They begin in the fall of 2024 at both Marian campuses in Indianapolis and Marian’s Ancilla College in Plymouth (MUAC). The Dean of the Fred S. Klipsch Educators College LaTonya Turner says the need for teachers is great and she believes these scholarships can help fill that void.

“So, we are always wanting to be part of the solution and this is our solution. We want to make this as affordable as possible for students who are really interested in becoming educators,” said Turner.

This scholarship is only for people who want to become educators. There are some other requirements that have to be met in order for the scholarships to be retained.

· Admission to the four-year education program at Klipsch Educators College.

· Have a 3.5 GPA or above at the time of acceptance.

· Declare education as their major at admission and maintain their education major throughout their time at Marian.

“Also, as long as you maintain a 3.0 GPA during your time at Marian, you are able to have this discount,” said Turner.

Turner says she hears from people who think private universities are not affordable. She believes these scholarships are a way to not only inspire people to become teachers, but also give them a quality education and help underrepresented populations.

“We want to take away that financial barrier as best that we could so they can come to Marian and be a rockstar educator,” said Turner.

