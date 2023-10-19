PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Jamie Wells has been convicted of two counts of murder for a fatal stabbing in December 2021 that killed two people, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Dominic Patton and Jamel Perry were killed in the stabbing. Wells was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial.

IMPD officers responded to a home off Adams street on December 15th after Patton’s friend and coworker said they were concerned when he didn’t show up for work.

Inside the home, police say the found both victims dead in separate bedrooms. Perry had somewhere between 7 to 9 stab wounds and Patton was stabbed more than 100 times.

After interviewing several people in the case, detectives learned Wells showed up to an acquaintance’s home with bloody clothes and gashes on his hands. Wells then planned to travel to Gary, Indiana. Investigators found security footage from local businesses of him preparing to leave. His hands were seen covered in bandages on video.

On December 19th, Chicago Police officers and U.S. Marshalls in the Chicagoland area arrested Wells on an unrelated warrant. He was then sent back to Indianapolis and charged with murder. DNA analysis determined Wells’ blood was found at the crime scene and on the victim’s bodies.

The post Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Fatal Stabbing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Fatal Stabbing was originally published on wibc.com