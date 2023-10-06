Update: Correctional Officer Stabbed by Inmate

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PENDLETON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are still investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by an inmate on October 6th.

They initially said the officer was “assaulted” at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. That officer was then taken to I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

In an update Friday, State Police identified the officer involved as 42-year-old Jacobi Jessie.

At this time, they believe Jessie was stabbed by 45-year-old inmate James Phillips. Officers say Phillips used a “homemade device” to hurt Jessie, though they are not sure why he might have done this.

Thankfully, Jessie survived. He was later released from Methodist.

