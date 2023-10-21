Three Hurt in Saturday House Fire

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says three people were hurt in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Oakland Avenue a few minutes before 4:15 a.m. There, they could see a fire on the second floor, and they soon learned of entrapment.

Indy’s Emergency Medical Services took two men and one woman to Eskenazi. The woman – who jumped from a second-story window – and one man were in serious condition, and the other man had a minor injury, likely from inhaling smoke.

At this time, firefighters think the blaze might have started when a man was trying to cook in his upstairs bedroom and caught a blanket on fire. They say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Eight people were affected by the home fire. Thankfully, it was considered “under control” shortly after 4:30 a.m., and no firefighters were hurt.

IFD is still investigating.

