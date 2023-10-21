Listen Live
Three Hurt in Saturday House Fire

Published on October 21, 2023

Image from Fire on North Oakland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says three people were hurt in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Oakland Avenue a few minutes before 4:15 a.m. There, they could see a fire on the second floor, and they soon learned of entrapment.

Image from Fire on North Oakland Avenue

Indy’s Emergency Medical Services took two men and one woman to Eskenazi. The woman – who jumped from a second-story window – and one man were in serious condition, and the other man had a minor injury, likely from inhaling smoke.

At this time, firefighters think the blaze might have started when a man was trying to cook in his upstairs bedroom and caught a blanket on fire. They say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Image from Fire on North Oakland Avenue

Eight people were affected by the home fire. Thankfully, it was considered “under control” shortly after 4:30 a.m., and no firefighters were hurt.

IFD is still investigating.

