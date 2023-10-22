PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — The Indiana High School Marching Band State Finals will be held in this weekend. The finals will are divided into Classes A, B, C, and D which represent the size of the school the band represents.

A list of the ten finalists for each class is available below.

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Tickets, times, and more information are available on inbands.com. The finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28th at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The post Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th. was originally published on wibc.com