Energizer Holdings to Cease Packaging, Continue Distribution at Location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — One of the world’s largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products announced it will be ceasing packaging operations at its center in Franklin in 2024, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Energizer Holdings recently informed its employees at the Franklin Energizer packaging and distribution center that it will cease packaging operations in the first half of 2024, according to an Energizer Holdings spokesperson on Monday.

Though the Franklin Energizer center will be ceasing some operations, a spokesperson said, “Franklin will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”

It wasn’t clear how many jobs would be lost as the Johnson County center south of Indianapolis ends packaging at the beginning of next year, but “information regarding severance and job placement assistance was shared with employees,” said the spokesperson.

