Person Shot by Police Near Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early this morning near Frederick Douglass Park.

Officers say they tried to pull the person over on East 25th Street, but they decided to drive away instead. Eventually, they crashed near 25th and Columbia.

IMPD officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near E 25th St and Dr. Andrew J Brown Blvd. No officers were reported to be injured. A PIO is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/bZC08JsRGH — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 24, 2023

But, they were apparently not done trying to run.

Police claim that the suspect then got out of their car and tried to climb a tree, which is when officers shot them. Thankfully, no officers were hurt.

25th Street will likely be closed from Yanes to Dr. Andrew J Brown for the next few hours. IMPD believes there is no threat to the community.

Unfortunately, other leaders in Indianapolis are concerned about violence across the city in recent years. They feel these officer-involved shootings are part of a pattern that is only becoming more apparent.

I am waking up to the news of another officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis. I don't know what happened in this officer-involved shooting, but what I do know is that the streets are no joke and they are as dangerous as they have ever been in my 30 years of living in the city. https://t.co/QsoN0qIqqq — Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) October 24, 2023

No identifying information has been released about the suspect at this time.

Continue following this story for updates.

