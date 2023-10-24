Listen Live
Local/State News

Person Shot by Police Near Frederick Douglass Park

No officers were injured, and police say there is no threat to the community.

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early this morning near Frederick Douglass Park.

Officers say they tried to pull the person over on East 25th Street, but they decided to drive away instead.  Eventually, they crashed near 25th and Columbia.

But, they were apparently not done trying to run.

Police claim that the suspect then got out of their car and tried to climb a tree, which is when officers shot them.  Thankfully, no officers were hurt.

25th Street will likely be closed from Yanes to Dr. Andrew J Brown for the next few hours.  IMPD believes there is no threat to the community.

Unfortunately, other leaders in Indianapolis are concerned about violence across the city in recent years.  They feel these officer-involved shootings are part of a pattern that is only becoming more apparent.

No identifying information has been released about the suspect at this time.

Continue following this story for updates.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Person Shot by Police Near Frederick Douglass Park appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Person Shot by Police Near Frederick Douglass Park  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close