Fresh off releasing her highly-anticipated self-titled seventh album last week, gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr is still finding ways to amaze her growing number of fans across the nation.
This week specifically, she made her grand daytime television debut on The Tamron Hall Show to perform her latest buzzing single, “I Believe God.”
RELATED: Gospel Artists Who Won At The 2023 Dove Awards
Already a chart-topper on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, “I Believe God” is a testament to Carr’s own unwavering belief in the ultimate Higher Power. The performance itself made for an even more emotional experience than intended as many of the audience members were attending as breast cancer survivors in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Watch Jekalyn Carr’s full performance of “I Believe God” below via Tamron Hall, and go stream her new album, Jekalyn, right now on all DSPs:
- Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
- 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards To Air On BET & BET Her
- Jekalyn Carr Set to Co-Hosts 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo