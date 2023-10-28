Former Police Deputy Charged With Theft, Official Misconduct

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PRINCETON, Ind. — A former police deputy has been arrested for using his position with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to illegally boost his own earnings, among other crimes.

Indiana State Police say Timothy Butcher is now facing multiple felony Theft and Official Misconduct charges.

They first began looking into the now-48-year-old in 2021, after learning that the financial records he was tasked with maintaining seemed to have some mistakes.

Butcher had served as a grant administrator with the department for four years before leaving in 2021, during which time he was paid to properly administer federal grant money, and make sure it was being used as intended.

But, State Police say that he did not submit all of the required paperwork he was supposed to be maintaining. They also believe he had paid himself overtime that he had not actually earned.

He was arrested by officers with the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

