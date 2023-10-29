PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday has left nine shot and one dead. According to police, they were responding to report of a large party around midnight. Upon arrival cops reported hearing gunshots and saw a large crowd fleeing the scene.

Officers located multiple individuals with gunshot wounds. Initial report indicates a total of nine victims with one, an adult female, passing away from her injuries at the scene. The victims range in age from 16 – 22 years old.

Victims were transported to local hospitals around the city, their conditions are unknown at this time.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Several individuals have been detained but no arrests have been made. Multiple firearms were found at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers Indiana.

The post 9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy’s Northeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy’s Northeast Side was originally published on wibc.com