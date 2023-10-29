Colts Fall to the Saints, 27-38

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have not defeated the New Orleans Saints since 2007, back when the Colts played their home games in the RCA Dome.

That streak continues after the Saints took down the Colts 38-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A week after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss vs. the Browns, the Colts increased their losing streak to three games.

The offense continued to roll, as Indianapolis remains the only team in the NFL with 20+ points in every single game this year, a feat they accomplished before halftime.

However, the defense continued to struggle, allowing 30 or more points for a third straight week.

The Colts had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, down 35-27 with 5 minutes to go.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew found wide receiver Alec Pierce on an improbable 3rd and 18, backed up near the Colts’ end zone for a 19-yard first down, but three plays later the offense was forced to punt.

Then, the Saints marched down the field and kicked a field goal with less than a minute left to ice the game.

The Colts did strike first, as Minshew found Michael Pittman on the team’s second offensive drive for a 10-yard touchdown.

But every time the Colts did something well, the Saints countered with a punch of their own.

After Indianapolis went up 7-0, New Orleans marched down the field and tied up the game via an Alvin Kamara 18-yard receiving touchdown.

A field goal by the Colts offense and a subsequent fumble recovery by Indy defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo put the Horseshoe ahead 10-7.

Then, Zack Moss found the end zone via a rushing touchdown, giving the Colts a 17-7 lead.

That was when things started to collapse for the defense.

Two straight touchdowns gave New Orleans the lead, and a Colts field goal put the score at 21-20 heading into the halftime break.

It took nearly the entire third quarter for the next score, as Kamara punched his second ticket to the end zone with a 16-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Saints up 28-10 heading into the final frame.

The Saints will score the next touchdown as well, as Taysom Hill’s second score of the day put the score at 35-20.

Garnder Minshew led a quick scoring drive, ending in a 33-yard strike to Drew Ogletree to put the score back within a touchdown, but the Colts were unable to capitalize when they had the ball with 5 minutes to go.

Minshew Ogletree FOX pic.twitter.com/T2JnlmsrVx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 29, 2023

BOX SCORE

Garnder Minshew completed 23 of his 41 passes for 213 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.

Derek Carr went 19 of 27 for 310 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor took 12 carries for 95 yards, although he only had 1 carry for 1 yard in the second half.

Zack Moss ran 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Downs caught 7 passes for 72 yards.

Michael Pittman had 8 catches for 40 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Alec Pierce caught 3 balls for 41 yards.

The Saints star running back Alvin Kamara took 17 carries for 59 yards and a rushing touchdown, adding 4 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans’ utility player Taysom Hill had 9 carries for 63 yards, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Hill added a 44-yard passing completion as well.

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught 3 balls for 153 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Colts head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a 4:05 p.m. game on Sunday against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Saints head back home for a game against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Colts Fall to the Saints, 27-38 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts Fall to the Saints, 27-38 was originally published on wibc.com