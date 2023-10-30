SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana-Michigan Power is looking for a rate increase from state regulators.
But, before regulators proceed with I&M’s request, they would like to hear input from customers on the matter. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is planning to hold a hearing this evening at the Century Center in South Bend so customers can give their two-cents on the proposed rate increase.
I&M wants to increase the average service charge for customers from $14.79 a month to $17.50.
The customer’s base rate would also increase, beginning in 2025.
Indiana-Michigan Power's Rate Hike Request To Be Discussed At Public Hearing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indiana-Michigan Power’s Rate Hike Request To Be Discussed At Public Hearing was originally published on wibc.com
