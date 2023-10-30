NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–There is a possibility for light rain and snow showers on Halloween during the evening across Indiana.

“There’s about a 30% chance of rain or snow during that trick-or-treating period (5 to 8 pm). We’d only see light rain or snow if any at all, but it is something we need to be prepared for,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma also urges you to dress appropriately.

“You need to be dressing for late December not for late October,” said Puma.

Temperatures will be in the 30s by Halloween night. Freeze warnings will be in effect all across Indiana.

“Along with those cool temperatures, we’re going to have northwest winds at around 15 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 25 mph,” said Puma.

Puma says high temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the rest of the week.

You can hear the full interview with Puma below.

