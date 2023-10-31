10 Principles To Win BIG #2 – Write Down The Specifics | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #2 – Write Down The Specifics”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing my special series with my 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. They’ve found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Today is step #2, which is to write it down and be specific.

Be specific. A goal that is not written is just a wish and has no substance. And when you write your goal and are specific, you are making a definitive statement that you are really serious about turning these dreams into realities. Don’t merely just say you want to be rich, be specific. What is rich? One person stealing is another person’s law. Hey, hey, you must be specific.

Scripture says right the vision. Make it plain that he that reads it may run the race. Write your goals down. Be specific about what you want to achieve and start working on them today!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

