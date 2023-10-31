Ben Davis Names Interim Boys Basketball Coach

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — While current Ben Davis boys basketball coach Don Carlisle is investigated, the school district has named an interim head coach while that investigation plays out.

Corey Taylor will take over as head coach of the Giants “for the foreseeable future” the district said in a statement.

Carlisle is being investigated by police after a video surfaced on social media of him appearing to hit a student during a gym class earlier this year.

Carlisle has been, and is still, on paid leave ever since the investigation began.

A redacted police report described the incident as a “simple assault” with an “unknown weapon” at the school. Indianapolis Metro Police were told the incident happened on September 6th and a police report was filed the next day.

There have also been some questions about whether Carlisle has a valid teaching license.

“The investigatory process is ongoing, and, while we do not have a clear timeline, we respect the right to privacy and due process and remain committed to sharing more information when it becomes available,” said the Bend Davis athletic department in a statement.

Taylor began his high school coaching career in Illinois before moving to Indiana where he spent two seasons with Noblesville as an assistant before moving to Ben Davis to be on Carlisle’s staff. Taylor helped the Giants to an undefeated season and the Class 4A state championship last season.

The Giants open their 2023-24 campaign on November 21st against Fishers.

