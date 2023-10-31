PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have their hands full with a fire and a shooting death case from Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metro Police say a man was found shot on some property on Guion Road around 11 o’clock. Indianapolis fire fighters were there to deal with a fire, and that’s when they found the man.

“That individual was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced deceased,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris during a Tuesday afternoon media scrum.

The man’s identity has not been revealed, nor where the location of the gunshot wound.

No suspects or potential suspects were discussed. Officer Burris says investigators still have to figure out what caused the fire.

The post IMPD: Fire Fighters Find Man Shot While Investigating Guion Road Fire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

