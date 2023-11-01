Listen Live
Local/State News

Visit Therapy Dogs at Eskenazi Hospital

Published on November 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Puppy dog border collie and stethoscope isolated on yellow background Little dog on reception at veterinary doctor in vet clinic Pet health care and animals concept Banner,Romania

Source: Florenta Popa / 500px / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – If you find yourself at Eskenazi Hospital in the near future, you will be able to request some time with one of a variety of therapy dogs.

The Eskenazi Health Foundation is now calling this project the Robert & Gina Laikin Pet Therapy Program at Eskenazi Health, in honor of the donors’ $1 million donation.

In a news release, Dr. Lisa Harris – Chief Executive Officer of Eskenazi Health – said, “Sometimes the best medicine is that which cannot be prescribed, and the…Program…truly helps lift the spirits of all who come through our doors.”

If you find yourself in need of the support of a furry friend, any of the participating dogs will be allowed to visit hospital rooms, lie in patients’ beds, and help Hoosiers get through their outpatient and/or recovery appointments.

There are 24 dogs currently ready to assist, including Maverick, River, Butters, Winnie, Charlie, and Elvira.  Learn more here.

Epagneul Breton puppy lying on the floor

Source: Vedrana Sucic / Getty

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital

720 Eskenazi Avenue

Indianapolis

Fawn french bulldog with a black mask on the muzzle, close up.

Source: AntaresNS / Getty

The post Visit Therapy Dogs at Eskenazi Hospital appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Visit Therapy Dogs at Eskenazi Hospital  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close