ISP: Wrong-Way Driver Was Intoxicated in Knox County Halloween Night

Published on November 1, 2023

Wrong Way Driver in Knox County

Source: Indiana State Police

KNOX COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Vincennes was arrested Tuesday night on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

A trooper says he spotted someone driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV going north in the southbound lanes on U.S. 41. State police say the trooper drove through a grassy median, activated his emergency lights, and stopped in the passing lane to “block the path of the wrong-way vehicle.”

The SUV ended up hitting the trooper’s car and causing minor damage to the front of it after the trooper got in the SUV’s way.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Vanessa Gadsden of Vincennes. Investigators say she failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary chemical test showed that she was under the influence of cannabinoids and oxycodone.

Gadsden was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

The post ISP: Wrong-Way Driver Was Intoxicated in Knox County Halloween Night appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

