Listen Live
Local/State News

Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing

Published on November 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
IU flag

Source: (Photo: ICON-Sportswire/Michael Allio)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You may remember hearing last month about an Indiana University fraternity accused of hazing students.  Now, another campus fraternity is in a similar situation.

Kappa Alpha Psi has been told to “cease and desist,” after officials learned of possible hazing.  It is the fifth fraternity to be placed on this list since the school year began.

Essentially, organizations facing cease-and-desist orders are not allowed to host any events or activities, until the orders are lifted, or an investigation has been completed.

Kappa Alpha Psi last found itself on the “Disciplinary Status” list during the 2019-2020 school year, with the listed reasons being “alcohol” and “non-compliance with the Greek Organization Agreement.”

Learn more about the university’s “Disciplinary Status” determinations here.

The post Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close