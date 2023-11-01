Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024

In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
