Matt Doherty: Remembering Coach Bobby Knight

Former UNC Tar Heel basketball player, head coach and motivational speaker Matt Doherty joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman remembering former Indiana Hoosiers head basketball coach and the sixth most winningest NCAA men’s basketball coach of all time Bobby Knight who died yesterday at age 83.
