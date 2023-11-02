Listen Live
News

Matt Doherty: Remembering Coach Bobby Knight

Matt Doherty: Remembering Coach Bobby Knight

Published on November 2, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Former UNC Tar Heel basketball player, head coach and motivational speaker Matt Doherty joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman remembering former Indiana Hoosiers head basketball coach and the sixth most winningest NCAA men’s basketball coach of all time Bobby Knight who died yesterday at age 83.

Matt Doherty: Remembering Coach Bobby Knight  was originally published on wbt.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close