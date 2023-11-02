Woman Dies Inside Ripley County Jail

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

VERSAILLES, Ind. — An inmate at the Ripley County Jail died Wednesday, and officers are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.

State Police say a 57-year-old woman was moved to the jail after being arrested in another county. But, later that same day, she became “unresponsive” in a cell.

Staff and medics tried to help her, and she was soon taken to the Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, but she did not survive.

At this time, it is not clear what led to her death. Officers do not think any “foul play” was involved.

