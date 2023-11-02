Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon

AVON, Ind.- One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at a warehouse in Avon early Thursday morning.
The Avon Police Department as well as other departments responded to Harlan Bakeries, located at the 7500 block of East US 36, around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.
Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody. No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
