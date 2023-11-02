Listen Live
Local/State News

Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Avon Police Respond to Robbery

Source: WISH-TV

AVON, Ind.- One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at a warehouse in Avon early Thursday morning.

The Avon Police Department as well as other departments responded to Harlan Bakeries, located at the 7500 block of East US 36, around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.

Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

The post Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close