Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #5″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing my series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. Now they’re taking my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. Found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to help transform their lives. Step #5 is to take time.

Barely to think, most people are busy from the moment they get up to the moment they go to bed. They are busy. They have places to go, people to see, things to do. Yet it is important to take a few minutes out every day for creative fun, so start by asking what do I want to accomplish?

Today and then what am I doing and are going to do to accomplish it, so decide what you want, write it down, read your goals, set a date for accomplishment, and then take time every day for creative thought. You will be amazed at how you will start to make big things happen in your life.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

10 Principles To Win BIG #5 | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com