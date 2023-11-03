Vincent Bohanan debuts his song ‘I Love To Call Him’ on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
All “church folks” know how truly vital the choir is to the congregation. Bohanan understands this fully, having been a choir member, choir director, and now church pastor. He explains how his involvement with the choir helped usher him in different ministries.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“When I had the choir before this, it taught me how to work with [people] and [different] personalities…Writing songs is kind of like writing a sermon. Just trying to spread the great news of Jesus Christ,” he explained.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Bohanan’s latest project ‘Live in Dallas’—the “project for everybody”—is available now! Be sure to stream it wherever you get your music.
Don’t Miss…
- Hezekiah Walker Introduces New ‘Hez House Entertainment’ Artist Vincent Bohanan [VIDEO]
- Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers Introduce New Single ‘Step Right In’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Introducing Anisa Fowler’s Hit ‘Jesus All The Way’ | Get Up Exclusive
- Introducing: Viral Sensation Dayanna Redic Premieres New Single ‘Surrender’
- Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM =
Vincent Bohanan Debuts Song ‘I Love To Call Him’ | Introducing [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend