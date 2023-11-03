IMPD: Teenager Dead After Being Shot on School Grounds

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was fatally shot Friday afternoon, and police have another teenager in custody.

“The teenager who was shot earlier today unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries,” said Lieutenant Shane Foley with Indianapolis Metro Police during the second press conference held Friday evening.

Police were originally called to Ralston Avenue just before 1 o’clock on a report of shots fired. That’s where they found the teenage boy shot in the parking lot of KIPP Indy Legacy High School. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and eventually passed away.

Another teenager was detained and then taken into full police custody as a suspect in this shooting, confirms IMPD.

“We had a question earlier about whether or not there was disturbance at the school earlier in the day,” Lt. Foley continued, “we can tell you there was a disturbance in the school. The circumstances of the disturbance are being investigated.”

It’s unknown if that disturbance had anything to do with the shooting, said Foley.

This ends a week in which two other teenagers were shot and killed.

Families, communities, and police shouldn’t have to deal with this amount of youth violence, said Commander Matt Thomas with IMPD North District, “it’s unacceptable that we have families hurting, and we have officers responding to this scene, we have staff members responding to this scene, we have community members who are exposed to violence in our community.”

Commander Thomas urged people to help take guns away from young adults and children.

Detectives are still on scene, looking for more witnesses and video evidence. Clothing and shell casings were found at the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

A statement from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett:

“This afternoon’s shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.

Thank you to the witnesses who came forward to share information with IMPD so they could bring the suspect into custody and help bring justice to all involved.”

