Listen Live
Local/State News

Prairieton Firefighter Dies in Vigo County

Published on November 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Off road rescue vehicle equipped to save.

Source: Motionshooter / Getty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Vigo County firefighter was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, and other firefighters and Hoosier leaders are mourning the loss.

The Prairieton Fire Department posted a message to Facebook Friday morning, in which officials said, “We would just ask that you continue to pray for the family, friends and fellow firefighters as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

Hoosier Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon Tweeted, “Their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the face of danger to protect our community will never be forgotten.”

The department later identified the firefighter involved as District Chief Dave Phelps. They think he died of a heart attack while responding to a fire.

He is survived by his wife and children. Information about his funeral service may be released to the public in the near future.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Prairieton Firefighter Dies in Vigo County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Prairieton Firefighter Dies in Vigo County  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close