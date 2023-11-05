PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — According to police at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday IMPD officers heard gunshots coming from 5900 Madison Ave. Dispatch received calls of shots fired from outside of the GZ Club on the southside.

Officers arrived to find five individuals with gunshot wounds. One person, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were transported to the hospital. Two adult males are in stable condition, while another adult male and female are listed as critical.

Several businesses in the area had gunshots into their locations.

Homicide detectives learned that there was a disturbance inside the GZ Club prior to the shooting. They are currently investigating if the disturbance was related to the shooting. Multiple firearms were located at the scene. Witnesses remained on scene and are cooperating with police.

Roughly 15 minutes later, around 1:35 a.m. police say they responded to another shooting at Edwin Court, next to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Officers found two adults and one juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the three victims is currently in critical condition, all of them were taken to a local hospital.

Police say a party was being held sometime before the second shooting took place. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is encouraged to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers Indianapolis.

The post 2 Sunday Morning Shootings Leave 1 Dead and 7 Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

2 Sunday Morning Shootings Leave 1 Dead and 7 Injured was originally published on wibc.com