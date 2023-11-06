Delphi Murders Suspect Requests Indiana Supreme Court Step In, Speedy Trial Requested

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man charged in the Delphi murders wants the Indiana Supreme Court to step in and reinstate his full defense team.

Attorneys for Richard Allen filed the request with the state’s highest court Monday morning.

The motion asks the justices to add Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi back to Allen’s defense team.

They were removed from the case by Judge Frances Gull citing what she called their “gross negligence.”

The decision followed an investigation of leaked documents and crime scene photos from the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The girls were stabbed to death near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February of 2017.

“No Indiana court has ever tolerated a trial judge removing a lawyer from a case, over the client’s objection, based on the judge’s subjective belief the lawyer is negligent, or even ‘grossly negligent’,” Allen’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

Allen’s defense team also renewed their request to have Judge Gull removed from the case.

In the filing, the attorneys suggest Allen was set to request a speedy trial in a filing in November.

“Rick was pursuing a speedy trial and third-party guilt strategy,” the filing indicates. “But the judge

kicked them out of the case, rejected their appearance, and struck their pleadings. This Court is the only court in the State that can order a speedy trial date. If it does not seize this opportunity now, it will forever be lost.”

Allen has previously asked the Indiana Supreme Court to intervene and force records in his trial to be opened to the public.

Attorneys and the Carroll County Circuit Court have until November 16 to file objections.

Allen is set to stand trial in October of 2024. The trial date was delayed from January.

