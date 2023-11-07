PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Early voting saw a vast increase this election cycle in Marion County despite there being fewer registered voters.

Data collected by Indy Politics shows there are 626,303 Hoosiers registered to vote in Marion County this year, which is down from over 635,000 four years ago during the last municipal election.

Considering those numbers, the data collected also shows that 43,000 of those registered voters decided to vote early, which is far more than the 14,000 who voted early in 2019.

33,000 of those ballots were cast in person at various early voting centers throughout the county. Just shy of 10,000 were cast by mail.

Of the 43,000 people who voted early, the most did so at the St. Luke United Methodist Church on the north side. Nearly 6,000 Hoosiers voted early there. The City-County building also saw a lot of early voters, roughly 4,600.

The post Early Voting Increases In Marion County Despite Fewer Registered Voters appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Early Voting Increases In Marion County Despite Fewer Registered Voters was originally published on wibc.com