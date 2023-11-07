FISHERS, Ind. — This winter, you and your friends may want to step into the world of Dr. Seuss at an adults-only event.
The Whoville Hideaway at the HC will run from November 25th through December 26th at the HC Tavern + Kitchen in Fishers. Here, you and others 21 and over can enjoy Grinch-themed food, drinks, and decorations.
While the restaurant is generally open to diners of all ages, this special 21+ event will run Saturdays through Tuesdays, starting at 4 p.m. on November 25th. Seating will be first come, first served.
Head to AtTheHC.com to learn more.
HC Tavern + Kitchen
9709 East 116th Street
Fishers, Indiana
The post Celebrate Grinchmas at Adults-Only Event appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Celebrate Grinchmas at Adults-Only Event was originally published on wibc.com
