Celebrate Grinchmas at Adults-Only Event

FISHERS, Ind. — This winter, you and your friends may want to step into the world of Dr. Seuss at an adults-only event.

The Whoville Hideaway at the HC will run from November 25th through December 26th at the HC Tavern + Kitchen in Fishers. Here, you and others 21 and over can enjoy Grinch-themed food, drinks, and decorations.

While the restaurant is generally open to diners of all ages, this special 21+ event will run Saturdays through Tuesdays, starting at 4 p.m. on November 25th. Seating will be first come, first served.

Head to AtTheHC.com to learn more.

HC Tavern + Kitchen

9709 East 116th Street

Fishers, Indiana

