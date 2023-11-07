Baby Kangaroo Born at the Indianapolis Zoo

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A new baby is making its appearance at the Indianapolis Zoo!

The Zoo posted messages to its social media accounts Monday, announcing the birth of a little joey. It is not clear exactly when the baby kangaroo will start to explore its exhibit more freely, as it is still developing.

#Kangaroo Kuteness alert! One of our keepers noticed a new little face peeking out of the pouch of our two-year-old red kangaroo Ziva. Our kangaroo mob is growing, and we can't wait to welcome the little joey to the world! #ZooBaby by Keeper Kyle pic.twitter.com/YWvyoIudWC — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) November 6, 2023

In a Facebook message, the attraction said two-year-old Ziva is the proud mom, and you may be able to catch a glimpse of her newborn baby as it sits in her pouch.

If you would like to visit the zoo and try to see the joey for yourself, get tickets and learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.

