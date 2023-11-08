NWS: Unusually Warm Wednesday Followed by Cooler Temps Across Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are supposed to cool down across Indiana beginning Thursday.

“Once we get past Wednesday, we’re going to start seeing temperatures falling back closer to normal with highs more towards the low to mid-50s late this week into next week. Lows will be around freezing during that time,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There could be some rain late Wednesday night.

“After that, the next 7 days look dry,” said White.

The record high temperature on November 8th in Indianapolis was 79 back in 2020.

“Across the Indianapolis area, we could close to 80. But spots closer to the Ohio River may get well into the low 80s,” said White.

White says don’t be surprised if you see some frost on your car when you wake up in the mornings over the next few days.

You can hear the full interview with White below.

