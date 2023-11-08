Listen Live
Indiana High School Player Collapses on Basketball Court

A scheduled girls' basketball game between Luers and Adams Central was canceled as a result of the incident.

Published on November 8, 2023

FORT WAYNE, IND –During basketball practice on Tuesday, a student from Bishop Luers High School collapsed and had to be transferred to Indianapolis for further treatment, according to a statement released by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

 

 

An athletic trainer immediately performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator while the athletic director called 911. Fort Wayne police also arrived on the scene and assisted with CPR until EMS arrived. The student was then taken to a hospital and transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The diocese did not provide any further details regarding the student’s condition.

 

 

A scheduled girl’s basketball game between Luers and Adams Central was canceled as a result of the incident.

