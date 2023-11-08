Listen Live
Local/State News

Colts Head Coach Talks Germany Trip, Facing Bill Belichick for the First Time

Published on November 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A general view of the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium prior to the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 7, 2008 in Indianapolis.

Source: (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are headed to Germany this week, but Indy’s head coach says the team needs to stay focused on the mission.

“The message this week is focus on the game,” said head coach Shane Steichen Wednesday, “we’re going over there on a business trip to win a football game. That’s the message. It’s a long road trip, (so) stay focused.”

Indianapolis is the ‘visiting’ team Sunday as they take on the New England Patriots, who have been given the ‘home team’ distinction. Steichen says the Patriots still present a tough challenge, despite their record. They also have head coach Bill Belichick, who Steichen gets to stand across from for the first time.

“Being on the opposite sideline, watching what he does over his career is phenomenal. Just what he does, he’s always switching things up, a brilliant coach, and I have a ton of respect for the guy. He’s been doing it at the highest level,” said Steichen.

Indianapolis is heading into Sunday’s game at 4 and 5 on the season. Kickoff is at 9:30 in the morning, eastern time.

The post Colts Head Coach Talks Germany Trip, Facing Bill Belichick for the First Time appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts Head Coach Talks Germany Trip, Facing Bill Belichick for the First Time  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close