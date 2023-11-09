PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday November 9th 2023

IndyGo Offering $3,000 Signing Bonuses for Bus Drivers and Mechanics!”

IndyGo is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new hires applying to become a bus driver (coach operator) or mechanic. This incentive is in direct response to the ongoing driver shortage and aims to rightsize the agency’s workforce.”

Signing Bonus Information: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-launches-signing-bonuses-for-bus-drivers-and-mechanics/?fbclid=IwAR25XUJb3D7H7NZHj2tGeWhVDsvMIBFleLBDZA_YxaaVTtbjPvPP4xoyxkQ

Hurry, this offer will end Dec. 31, 2023

Apply Here: https://www.indygo.net/employment/?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=PR%3a_IndyGo_Implements_Signing_Bonuses_for_Bus_Drivers_and_Mechanics&utm_medium=email

Other benefits available include:

Coach operators (after training): $21+/hour the first year, Coach operators: Paid training (for CDL and IndyGo training), Mechanics: $27+/hour starting pay, Full-time positions with guaranteed 40 hours per week and overtime potential, Medical, dental and vision insurance, Free onsite wellness clinic for employees and their families, Retirement plans.Local work and no overnight travel, Free IndyGo transportation for employees and their families, Federal Loan Forgiveness Program.

Ain’t Nothing Like Family – Ms. Wilkins Goes To The Club | This Saturday November 11th (Doors Open At 6:00 PM & Show Starts At 7:00 PM) | At The Warren Performing Arts Center 9500 E 16th St. Door 27 Indianapolis, IN 46229

Presented By The The Warren Performing Arts Center

We Spoke Live To Terri Host, The Writer, Producer, Director and Founder of Host Productions

Tickets Available Here: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/warren-performing-arts-center/64e8c34e9cbff10e41e15ec1/?fbclid=IwAR34PQfCyoAmkrcD1WkvOUuY2BPZLeIRCRIWA11Av79vvIlll4BXDEtvDTU

About The Show: “Come out and enjoy a night of fun and laughter as Host Productions present a play Ain’t Nothing Like Family- Ms. Wilkins Goes To The Club!! In this hilarious play a family shows what it means to stick together in this present time and let their faith get them through troubled times. The mother of Pastor Carol however has a way of responding in this story that will have you laughing at every turn, with a few inspirational moments that will touch every heart!”

Event Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/202766735925148/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%5D%7D

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!

Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR2MSkG7Z4TXUEvxADvR4PPgbvfMkILAwNWaiJdq3BdZpqEZBnGZR1c4haA