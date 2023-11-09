Former Indiana Sheriff Charged with 15 Felonies, Considered “Flight Risk”

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Accusations of financial crimes have led to an investigation into a former Clark County sheriff.

Former sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested Wednesday, charged with 15 felonies.

That’s one count of Corrupt Business Influence, Level 5 Felony, two counts of Theft, Level 5 Felony, three counts of Theft, Level 6 Felony, four counts of Ghost Employment, Level 6 Felony, four counts of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony, and one count of Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony.

It all started when current sheriff Scottie Maples found what he called a “secret recording device” that stemmed from the office of the former assistant chief of the department to what was Noel’s office.

Since then, accusations have been made that Jamey Noel used his position as sheriff to help complete his own financial projects, and to give a former police officer a pension they did not earn, says Sheriff Maples in a Facebook post, “knowing this officer did not qualify for the pension, my command staff looked into his request. We found documents that appeared to have been falsified, forged, and destroyed to fraudulently make it appear that this person was owed a pension.”

That officer was related to Noel, so says Sheriff Maples.

Special Prosecutor Rick Hertel of Ripley County urged the public to be cautious about the information they hear from local police in Clark County.

“We have a trial date in May, we have a pre-trial date in January,” Prosecutor Hertel said Thursday, “he (Noel) has attorneys, and he will speak through them.”

Hertel says the bond for Noel’s release is 75-thousand-dollars because the state felt the former sheriff would be a flight risk. Hurdle says he expects Noel to post that bond, which he’s entitled to do, and that Jamey Noel must be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“One thing that the state is waiting for at this point in time is an audit,” Hertel explained, “the audit is being done by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, and a review of tax records by the Indiana Department of Revenue.”

