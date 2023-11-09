Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz on Get Up Mornings, ‘Fa Real Fa Real’

Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz are stepping into the Get Up Church…fa real, fa real!

Dewand, along with co-producers Gaston The Artists and Jazzy Pha, are bringing something young and fresh to the industry by merging gospel music with trap beats. Their signature sound and message is the new “trap” music with meaning: “Talents Revolving Around Purpose.”

“When you use your talent to revolve around purpose you’ll never be trapped in your mind, in your spirit, in your mind, in your soul anymore, or your finances!” Jevon explained, “Look in the mirror and say I’m worthy fa real fa real.”

Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz discuss gracing the 2023 Stellar Awards stage and dropping a new EP. Dewand credits artists like CeCe Winas and our very own Erica Campbell for inspiring his artistry, but notes that “[he’s] going to do it his way.”

